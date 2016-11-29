Skip to main content

Ski & Snowboard News / Got snow? You bet!

Nov 29, 2016 05:51PM, Published by Harriet Wallis, Categories: Sports

Monster dump happiness / photo: Harriet Wallis

It's snowed and snowed for the last few days. A real monster dump. Utah resorts got a huge early season snow-storm leaving most resorts measuring snow in feet.

The big winner was Eagle Point near Beaver, Utah, which is scheduled to open on December 17, with over 54 inches in 48 hours.

Thanks to Ski Utah, here's a roundup of snowfall totals and opening dates. And thanks to Brighton, here's a great video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDfGx536UMo

 

monster dump

