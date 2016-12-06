Dec 06, 2016 03:01PM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Business, Today

Burt Brothers Tire & Service was founded by brothers Wendel & Ron Burt in 1991. The two believed that a combination of customer focus and excellent products at a wide variety of prices could be the basis of a new endeavor. Since then, they’ve become the leader in automotive services along the Wasatch Front. They have built their reputation on having the best, most knowledgeable and most skilled technicians and team members with most up-to-date tools and equipment. But it’s the loyalty of our outstanding customers that has really helped us build lasting success.





Burt Brother’s tagline, “Burt Brothers does it better,” as a way of business has carried them forward for 25 years and helped to establish nine locations in Utah.





At all nine of their locations, they offer complete, bumper-to-bumper service, free flat repairs, tire rotations and balancing, expert wheel alignments and an incredible selection of tires from the best-known brands in the industry, including Goodyear, Bridgestone, Firestone, Hankook, Dunlop, Pirelli, Michelin, BFGoodrich and Toyo. Each location also offers free Wi-Fi, water, snacks and immaculately clean restrooms.





“Two and a half decades ago we had a dream,” Wendel said. “Today we’re thankful that so many people have walked through our doors in response to a promise we made to do it better. Working together with us, our customers, sons and employees have helped us deliver, and deliver better.” There is something rather unexpectedly somber in a genuine promise to do it better from a tire and service shop.





The tire and automobile service industry helps to ensure that the cars, and respective parts, function appropriately so we can safely and conveniently connect with family, friends, work and educational opportunities. Getting from point A to point B often involves going from quiet country lanes to high-speed freeways and everything in between. Every Burt Brothers location employs highly qualified mechanics and technicians with ASE-Certification, giving them equipment, knowledge and resources.





“We made a promise to customers to match prices with anyone in our market or their new tires would be free,” Wendel said. “In 25 years, we’ve never had to give away a set of tires because another dealer offered better service or products at a better price. And in 25 years we haven’t lost touch with appreciation for the people who have helped us make that promise a reality – great vendors, customers and the Burt Brothers team members.”





Their commitment to doing it better doesn’t stop at how they treat their customers or the guaranteed-unbeatable prices they offer—it extends into the communities and neighborhoods around them. Every year, Burt Brothers partners with KSL Radio and Zion’s Bank to help acknowledge special teachers for excellence in educating and serving children. Burt Brothers recognizes teachers “Who Do it Better” by giving the winning teacher a new car.





Additionally, the Burt Brothers Burn Out and Car Show is held in conjunction with the Bountiful Rotary Coats for Kid on Father’s Day Weekend. Elementary school principals, teachers and the PTA from the Davis County area identify children in need of winter clothing. Once a child is identified, the principal presents a voucher to the parents. With the voucher, the child and parents can pick out a new coat, hat, boots and mittens.





Learn more about Burts Brothers at www.burtbrothers.com.



