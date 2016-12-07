Dec 07, 2016 01:29PM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: Local Life

Dallas Harper-Smith and Michael Jewkes were honored together at a Court of Honor on Dec. 4.

Gallery: Taylorsville Eagle Scouts beautify community [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

Two Taylorsville teens worked to beautify the local community as part of their Eagle Scout projects. Dallas Harper-Smith and Michael Jewkes were honored together at a Court of Honor on Dec. 4.Jewkes painted a bridge on the Jordan River Parkway just south of 4800 South in Murray that had been damaged in a 2015 fire. Harper-Smith collected unwanted chemicals from his neighborhood in partnership with Taylorsville City’s Day of Service, gathering three trailers full of paints, outdated household cleaning supplies and electrical and home appliances that could then be disposed of properly.“I really learned how valuable serving people in your community is. It’s awesome,” Jewkes said. “I also learned perseverance. My friend Dallas and I have been through many Scoutmasters that left, and it really took a while (to get our Eagle Scout award), but it was totally worth it.”