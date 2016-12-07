Skip to main content

Taylorsville Eagle Scouts beautify community

Dec 07, 2016 01:29PM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: Local Life

Dallas Harper-Smith and Michael Jewkes were honored together at a Court of Honor on Dec. 4.

Gallery: Taylorsville Eagle Scouts beautify community [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Tori La Rue | tori@mycityjournals.com

Two Taylorsville teens worked to beautify the local community as part of their Eagle Scout projects. Dallas Harper-Smith and Michael Jewkes were honored together at a Court of Honor on Dec. 4.

Jewkes painted a bridge on the Jordan River Parkway just south of 4800 South in Murray that had been damaged in a 2015 fire. Harper-Smith collected unwanted chemicals from his neighborhood in partnership with Taylorsville City’s Day of Service, gathering three trailers full of paints, outdated household cleaning supplies and electrical and home appliances that could then be disposed of properly.

“I really learned how valuable serving people in your community is. It’s awesome,” Jewkes said. “I also learned perseverance. My friend Dallas and I have been through many Scoutmasters that left, and it really took a while (to get our Eagle Scout award), but it was totally worth it.”

service eagle scout michael jewkes dallas harper-smith

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    02/07/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Murray Journal