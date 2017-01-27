Skip to main content

UHSAA sets region alignments for 2017

Jan 27, 2017 03:00PM, Published by Greg James, Categories: Sports, Today

By Greg James | gregj@mycityjournals.com

           

The Utah High School Activities Association recently rearranged its member schools region alignments. A process they revisit every two years. They have also been forced by the Utah State Board of Education to revise its own transfer rules.

 

“I personally like that the activities association re-evaluates the region alignments every once in a while. It helps keep the classification and school sizes close. I think it also helps with safety and spreads out travel costs,” said Riverton High School Athletic Director Daniel Henderson.

 

Under current UHSAA rules, they realign region alignments on a two-year cycle. The proposed school classification was presented in a public meeting in November. In December, their proposal for the 2017-18 school year was approved.

 

The biggest change in the upcoming school year will be the division's six classifications for all sports.

 

Salt Lake County schools were affected by the changes in various ways. Here is how the regions stack up:

 

Region 2 will maintain some and add long time rivalries amongst neighboring schools; Hunter, Granger, Hillcrest and Kearns will be joined by Cyprus. The Pirates jumped into the 6A classification because of its adding ninth grade students from Brockbank Junior High.

 

Region 3 will see a complete remake. West Jordan, Copper Hills and Taylorsville will welcome Riverton, Herriman and East (in football only). East is the defending 4A-state football champion.

 

“In my opinion the realignment is a good thing. I wish they could last three years though, to help us continue and build rivalries,” said Copper Hills Athletic Director Darby Cowles.

 

Bingham representatives argued during the alignment public hearing that placing them in Region 4 would force higher travel costs on their programs. Their requests were denied and they were placed in the prominently Utah County region with American Fork, Lone Peak, Westlake and Pleasant Grove.

 

The 2017 6A football playoffs could be exciting. Current classification champions East and Bingham will both be in the 6A classification.

 

East High School will compete in Region 6 for all sports except football. They will face Highland Olympus, Murray, Skyline and West (Lehi will take East's place for football only).

 

Region 7 will pair Alta, Brighton, Jordan, Corner Canyon, Cottonwood and Timpview.

 

Smaller county schools like Providence Hall, Summit Academy, Judge Memorial and American Leadership will move to the 3A classification.

 

