Ski & Snowboard News / Aerial and Moguls World Cups coming to Deer Valley

Jan 30, 2017 04:53PM, Published by Harriet Wallis, Categories: Sports, Today

Preparation of the steep, specially designed courses is underway. It's exiting to see the courses up close. / photo: Harriet Wallis

Known for its superior service and fine dining, Deer Valley also hosts international and World Cup competitions. It kicks off the 2017 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with free live music performances on Park City's Main Street.

Then the fast action takes place under the lights on Deer Valley's Champion and White Owl runs which are visible from the base of the resort. The spectator-friendly World Cup competitions are free to the public. This is its 19th season that Deer Valley hosts the events.

Mogul events are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 2 and 4. Aerials are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3. Each evening wraps up with a spectacular fireworks display.

Deer Valley has a long history of hosting premier competitive events. It was a host venue for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, and has hosted 15 World Cups and 2 World Championships.

FIS World Cups

