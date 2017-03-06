Skip to main content

Fashion Place welcomes new tenant with Macy's

Mar 06, 2017 11:03AM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: Today, News

The grand opening of Fashion Place Mall's newest addition will take place on Friday, March 10. Macy's will commemorate its arrival with a ribbon cutting ceremony with at 9:30 a.m. Davis High School Marching Band will join in on the festivities that includes in-store events and a charity shopping day on Saturday, March 11. 

“We are excited to open the doors to this beautiful new store that will anchor a new wing of Fashion Place,” said Macy’s Fashion Place VicePresident Store Manager Levi Givens in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating our grand opening with the community and providing an opportunity for local non-profit organizations to raise awareness and funds on Charity Shopping Day.”

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Macy's Charity Shopping Day is designed to create awareness and donations for 29 participating local organizations. Charities will be selling $5 tickets that provide special discounts for Macy's with all sales going directly to those charities. 

Charities include Assistance League of Salt Lake City, Ballet West, Intermountain Therapy Animals, Job's Daughters International of Utah, Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, Pregnancy Resource Center of Salt Lake City, Prevent Child Abuse Utah and many more. 

During the day of its grand opening, Macy's will offer $10 gift cards (and one $500 gift card) to the first 500 guests in line. Other promotional events will include special appearances, giveaways and complementary makeovers. Attendees will also have the chance to win a trip to the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. 

