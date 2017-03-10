Ski & Snowboard News / Watch mountain goats after skiing

Mar 10, 2017 04:48PM, Published by Harriet Wallis, Categories: Sports, Today

photo: Harriet Wallis

Enjoy the some goat watching after a day at Alta or Snowbird. They’re viewable from the park-and-ride lot at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“Anyone who has waited for the ski bus there has probably been watched by the goats,” says Department of Wildlife Resources Watchable Wildlife Program Coordinator Bob Walters.

Deep winter snow forces them down to find winter stubble for grazing, and it puts them within viewing range.

Telescopes are located next to the bus shelter in that park-and-ride lot. And they're free for you to use. Look for goats up on the rocks on both sides of the canyon road.

photo: Harriet Wallis

Sometimes they wander over the top and down into Big Cottonwood Canyon. On the way down the canyon from Brighton, I saw these goats on the rocks at Storm Mountain and photographed them.



The goats are easiest to spot with the naked eye. Their long, shaggy coats are a creamier than the snow so they stand out. Once spotted, binoculars or the telescopes are help you get a good look.

Avid goat watchers set up high powered telescopes in the park-and-ride lot on weekends and they're happy to let others view the goats.

Recently, 30 miles south of Salt Lake City, an adorable baby mountain goat strayed from its herd and was rescued. Click here for the video.

Isn't Salt Lake City an amazing place? You can ski all day and wind down watching mountain goats.