Dan's Review: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is everything you'd hoped it would be

May 04, 2017 05:41PM, Published by Dan Metcalf, Categories: Today, Arts+Entertainment Movie Reviews

Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - © Marvel Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Disney/Marvel Studios)

Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence, language, and brief suggestive content.

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel (voice), Bradley Cooper (voice), Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock.

Written by James Gunn, based on the comic books by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning.

Directed by James Gunn.

GRADE: A

REVIEW:

Sequels are tough, but sometimes even more difficult if you’re trying to fit them into a wider universe. Such is the case for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the next chapter in the saga of reformed criminals-turned heroes, following up the smash 2014 hit.

Chris Pratt is back as Peter “Star Lord” Quill, the man taken from Earth and raised by Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker), a disgraced former member of the “Ravagers” (space pirate guild), led by Stakar Ogor (Sylvester Stallone). After protecting Ayesha (Elszabeth Debecki) and her “master race” planet from an inter-dimensional monster that tries to steal their powerful batteries, the Guardians are given the wanted criminal Nebula (Karen Gillan) as payment. Nebula is a daughter of Thanos and is also sister to Guardian Gamora (Zoe Saldana). As the Guardians, including Star Lord, Gamora, Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and the tiny Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) leave the Sovereign planet, they are instantly pursued by Ayesha, since Rocket couldn’t help himself, stealing some of their batteries. The Guardians are saved in battle by Ego (Kurt Russell), who happens to be Quill’s biological dad, and possesses certain god-like powers. The Guardians’ ship crashes on a remote planet and Ego arrives to take Quill, Gamora, and Drax with him to visit his Utopian planet nearby as Rocket, Groot and the captive Nebula stay behind to fix the ship. Yondu and his men eventually arrive at the crash site and take Rocket and Groot into custody. They also hold a mutiny on Yondu and begin to kill off men faithful to him, with the help of Nebula. Meanwhile, Quill and his dad are bonding, despite a few warnings that Ego may not be all he’s cracked up to be, thanks to warnings from his sensory telepathic sidekick Mantis (Pom Klementieff). As Gamora and Drax realize what’s happening, Rocket and Yondu forma friendship and escape the mutiny, reaching Ego’s planet just in time to help battle against a hidden catastrophe there, alongside the rest of the Guardians. Quill must also deal with a few “daddy” issues.

GOTG-V.2 is an incredible sequel, taking all the main characters’ funny quirks and enhancing them with depth and even more humor. The action is intense, set to the 1970s pop music soundtrack. The returning cast’s chemistry shines through again, with even more character development, aided by another clever script from Writer/Director James Gunn. Dave Bautista and the CG Baby Groot continue to steal most scenes, as Chris Pratt continues to anchor the ensemble together with his charm and whit.

In short, GOTG-V.2 may be the most fun you have in a movie this year.

Go out and see it for laughs, but stick around for the additional storyline that is heading in the direction of a major Guardians/Avengers/Marvel super-showdown with Thanos.

It should be epic.



