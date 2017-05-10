Skip to main content

Cottonwood baseball rolling through season so far

May 10, 2017 10:10AM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: Sports, Today

The Cottonwood boys baseball team. (Photo/Jason Crawford/Cottonwood baseball)

By Brian Shaw  |  brian.shaw@mycityjournals.com 

For the Cottonwood Colts baseball team, this is the year in which they intend to make serious noise. Highly touted pitcher Hayden Rosenkrantz happened to move into the school’s boundaries from Las Vegas, a defector from the Cuban Junior National team joined the team, and a returning cast of others taking their lumps last season en route to a third place state tournament finish are all ready to make it happen.

“We’ve got a lot of players that have worked hard all year and become better as the season’s gone on,” said head coach Jason Crawford. To that point, Rosenkrantz is 2-1 on the season as pitcher, and three other pitchers have winning records on the mound—including senior Jeff Borquez, who is a sparkling 4-0 as the team’s ace. 

In the season opener, however, the Colts found out that growth sometimes comes the hard way as they lost 5-0 to defending state champion Lone Peak on March 11, squandering in the process the opportunity to avenge last season’s state tournament loss that ended their season.

After that though, the Colts opened their preseason with impressive wins over Fremont and Alta—the latter an 11-1 pasting of a good Hawks team.

On the week of March 21, the Colts opened region play with three wins in a row over Copper Hills. Their schedule then took them on the road to California for a tournament, in which they opened play with a 19-0 pummeling of Savanna (Calif.) before putting up 25 runs against Roosevelt (Calif.) in another shutout victory.

That brought them to a showdown with nationally ranked Tustin (Calif.). The Colts stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning until the second inning arrived, at which point Tustin put together two runs and followed that output up with another four runs the following inning.

Cottonwood made things interesting with a two-run home run by senior Hunter Blunt in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t quite manufacture the tying run, losing 6-5.

Upon their return to Utah, the Colts faced off against powerhouse Bingham in a critical region tilt. While the Colts battled hard, they came up short in all three meetings against Bingham—their first region losses on the young season.

In the first game against Bingham, the Colts trotted their ace Rosenkrantz out to the mound. He only gave up two hits, which also happened to be the only runs the Colts gave up in a 2-0 loss. Bingham then went on to win the second game—but only after the Colts were outlasted in 10 innings, 11-6. The final game of the series—the last time the two teams will meet this season—was also one to remember.

Cottonwood stormed out to an early lead in the last game of the series, but Bingham’s bats erupted for six runs through the second and third innings to hand the Colts a 7-4 loss. 

Going forward, the Colts baseball squad will have to continue to prove it has what it takes to hang with the likes of Bingham and Lone Peak—two teams they’ll likely see in the state tournament later this May. It started out the week of April 10 with two impressive wins over Brighton in the midst of their three-game series. Later, three-game series with Jordan, West Jordan and Taylorsville will close out the regular season. Currently the Colts stand at 5-3 in region play—10-5 overall.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/19/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/21/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Open House

    05/23/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Saint Sophia School is hosting an Open House on Tuesday May 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ple...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Chalk the Walk at Alta High School

    05/24/2017
    08:00AM — 12:00PM

    This is a chalk art festival where students from Alta High School recreate famous works of art us...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/24/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/19/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00AM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • Founder's Park: Neighborhood and Community Preparedness Fair

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Free community event with classes, demonstrations, information booths, and vendors. Fun for the w...

  • May FREE Workouts

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    We will be hosting a Community Workout every Saturday in May at 9am as part of our "May Free Work...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/20/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/21/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Open House

    05/23/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Saint Sophia School is hosting an Open House on Tuesday May 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ple...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Chalk the Walk at Alta High School

    05/24/2017
    08:00AM — 12:00PM

    This is a chalk art festival where students from Alta High School recreate famous works of art us...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/24/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • May FREE Workouts

    05/27/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    We will be hosting a Community Workout every Saturday in May at 9am as part of our "May Free Work...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/27/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    05/28/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/28/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/29/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/29/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/30/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    05/31/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    05/31/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/01/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Janet Gray Studios presents “Ruby Anniversary”

    06/01/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Janet Gray Studios will present its biennial performance entitled “Ruby Anniversary—Celebrating 4...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    06/02/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Neighborhood Fundraiser

    06/03/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support local youth at a HUGE neighborhood yard sale! Saturday, June 3rd | 8am-1pm 308 W ...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    06/06/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    06/07/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    06/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Murray Journal