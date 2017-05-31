Liberty Elementary Families families dance, Raise raise Funds funds

May 31, 2017 04:15PM, Published by Julie Slama, Categories: Education, Today

Liberty students swing, twirl and dance the night away at a royal ball as a fundraiser for their school. (Julie Slama/City Journals)

By Julie Slama | Julie@mycityjournals.com

Liberty Elementary families dressed in their finery and danced the night away to help raise funds for their school.

Families came to the “Royalty Ball,” in which the multi-purpose room was transformed into a castle ballroom. Guests entered through castle walls, created by Riverview Junior High students, into a castle, which was taken from the school’s play earlier in the year. Several families had their pictures taken in front of a castle backdrop as well.

A variety of music was played by a DJ and refreshments were served. PTA organizers and volunteers created the royal atmosphere and guests paid $5 to attend one of the two sessions for the fundraiser held March 24 by Liberty Parent-Teacher Association.

“I like dancing,” said fifth-grader Bledina Kurti, who has taken modern and jazz dance. “It’s fun and I enjoy it.”

Her dad, Arben, said he came for his daughter.

“Our family has a tradition of dancing any time we gather together,” he said.

Christy Snow, Liberty PTA secretary who organized the event along with Jennifer Kennedy, said that it was meant to be a memorable dance for students and their families or special guests.

“We want to create memories rather than just buy wrapping paper or cookie dough,” she said. “We want them to have a good time while supporting their school.”

Snow, who said she learned about the idea from another school, said this year was an experiment.

“We wanted to try it to see how it was liked so we kept it fairly simple. We’ve had a such a positive feedback and response to it, we plan to do it again next year,” she said.

About 200 students and special guests attended the event, which raised about $1,000 for the school.

“Each year, we give a gift to the school or to classrooms, whatever the teachers and principal decide is needed. We want the money to stay with the kids at the school,” Snow said about Liberty Elementary that serves about 400 students.

In the past, the PTA has purchased items such as iPads and classroom sound systems. This year, the gift was expected to be announced by late April, she said.

The funds from the fall carnival as well as this event, along with community donations, will also help to pay for other PTA events throughout the year such as field trips, field day, sixth-grade graduation, Red Ribbon Week and other activities, Snow said.

“We’re a Title I school, so we appreciate all the support we get,” she said.

Craig Schow came to the dance with his second-grade daughter, Amelia.

“My daughter wanted to come to the activity and it’s a great way to support the school,” he said. “She loves to dance. The best thing about this is to spend time dancing with her and having fun.”