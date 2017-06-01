ALS you need is love: Arts community rallied for benefit concert

When local choir teacher David Martin resigned from his position because of a vocal hemorrhage, he decided to continue his tradition of hosting a spring Beatlemania concert—but this time on a larger scale and for a charitable cause.



“Honestly, I feel like, if nothing else, that Beatlemania concert that I did at the junior high

was nothing more than to prep me for this,” Martin said.



The Taylorsville native’s close friend Chris Clark, chair of the Utah Valley University Theatre Department and the executive producer for Robert Redford’s Sundance Summer Theatre, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS, in March 2016. Martin wanted to support Clark and others struggling with the progressive nervous system disease through a benefit concert. And that’s how the first—and Martin notes, hopefully not the last—“BeatALS concert” was born.



Madi Hicks, 15, said being a member of the Shout Beatles Choir was a new experience for her even though she’s been involved in other musical productions.



“It just makes you feel good to do something for somebody else,” she said. “It’s fun to do whatever I can to help. Usually, when I am regularly performing, I am only doing it for fun, but this is for something more than that.”



The Shout Beatles Choir Martin created for the benefit will last through the rest of the summer and is set to perform at Riverton City’s Town Days celebration and several other events. Martin is open to keeping the group alive year-round.



“The Shout Choir’s purpose is to unify communities in good causes,” he said. “Maybe it’s not ALS every single time; maybe it’s other things, but I think we would like to make this a group that its main goal is just positive outreach to the community and a good environment for kids to be involved in service and blessing the lives of people through good music. We’ll see where it goes.”

