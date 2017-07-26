Skip to main content

The art of musical healing

Jul 26, 2017 04:55PM, Published by Alisha Soeken, Categories: Today, Local Life

Madison Barker joins the fun in Music Time with Katie Johnson. (Julie Barker)

Gallery: Musical healing [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

Words are only one dimensional when trying to describe music. To be fully understood, music must enter the ears, sink to the soul and be felt. 

Katie Johnson is a musical therapist, musician and mother of two who understands that statement.

“Music has a way with people that reaches over boundaries and touches the soul. It has the ability to tell a story in three and a half minutes that brings everyone to the same emotional page,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s love of music began before memory marked its date. At age 8, she started taking piano lessons. 

“I remember sitting at the dinner table and my dad asked if any of my seven brothers and sisters wanted to take piano lessons. I was the only one who raised my hand, and I’m so thankful that I did. This is one of the best gifts my parents have given me,” Johnson said. 

Johnson’s skill at the piano was not only enjoyable, it was healing.

“Playing the piano has been my therapy since I was a teenager. I remember sitting at my parent’s piano banging away Beethoven and Chopin pieces. Even though the house was full of chaotic kids running around, I was totally alone and enveloped in the 200-year-old sound that I was creating,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s love of music drove her education. She graduated from the University of Utah with a B.A. in music. But soon after graduating she took an accounting job. 

“I soon discovered that you can do nothing with a B.A. in music. I absolutely loved my degree, but it didn’t get me a job,” Johnson said.

Two years later Johnson heard about music therapy.

“I had absolutely no idea what music therapy was, but they got paid to make music with people and I wanted in on it,” Johnson said.

Johnson moved to Logan, attended Utah State University and received a B.S. in music therapy. Upon completion, she and her husband moved to Oregon for a 6-month internship, this time working at something she loved.

“Working at Earthtones Music Therapy Services was one of the best decisions I ever made,” Johnson said.

At Earthtones, Johnson helped people with Parkinson’s disease project and vocalize. She also worked with adults with developmental disabilities, Alzheimer’s disease and autism. 

“I would use music to help people achieve their goals. For example, we would start off the session by singing a ‘Hello Song’ where we would greet each other and make eye contact. Making eye contact sounds like such a small and simple goal, but for some of my clients it was like asking them to jump over a mountain,” Johnson said.

And for Johnson many times they jumped, but it was the simple triumphs that pleased her.

“One of the best things about being a music therapist was that I made people happy. I had the awesome job of bringing joy, laughter and smiles to a person who may not have smiled in quite a long time,” Johnson said.

Johnson still makes people smile but today her clients are her two children and their friends. Johnson started a group called Music Time that meets once a week in a local church to sing, play and make music together. 

“I like the sense of community that having Music Time creates. I get to make music with neighbors, friends and my kids and watch them laugh and have a great time together,” Johnson said. 

Parents of those who attend are thrilled with Johnson and her class.

“Katie is very friendly, kind, acceptable and affectionate. Her voice is very soft, clear and beautiful and makes me feel good and calm. She makes us all comfortable,” said Tomomi Hirose.

Julie Barker brings her two daughters Maddie and Allison to Music Time.

“We love Music Time because it gives us uninterrupted time to play, bond and just be silly with each other. Maddie loves being able to experience new songs and instruments. We look forward to music class every single week, even my 10-month-old baby enjoys it,” Julie Barker said.

Whether it’s clinically, in her home or in a community classroom, Johnson will continue to beautify and make better the world with the art of musical healing. 

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/02/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Dash for Donation Race

    08/05/2017
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join us for a 5K fun run and 2K walk at beautiful Sugar House Park on Saturday, August 5th. Regi...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    08/06/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • John Moreland

    08/06/2017
    08:00PM

    Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter John Moreland is touring in support of his latest release,...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/07/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Monday Family Night

    08/07/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Pack a picnic and spend a summer evening exploring the diversity in our community. Music and danc...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/02/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • VIP event - Free Treatments & $30 Gift Card

    08/03/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    join us for our VIP event on thursday, august 3rd from 6-9pm. all attendees receive a complime...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Dash for Donation Race

    08/05/2017
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join us for a 5K fun run and 2K walk at beautiful Sugar House Park on Saturday, August 5th. Regi...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    08/06/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • John Moreland

    08/06/2017
    08:00PM

    Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter John Moreland is touring in support of his latest release,...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/07/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Monday Family Night

    08/07/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Pack a picnic and spend a summer evening exploring the diversity in our community. Music and danc...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Intro to Tsunami Fitness

    08/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Work out on water?! Balance, Endurance, Strength and Fun! Grow core and joint stabilization, ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Day of Hope Charity Car Show

    08/12/2017
    10:00AM — 02:30PM

    The day of Hope Charity Car Show is the ultimate win! Join Codale Electric, Fox 13 and Ford by sp...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    08/13/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/14/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/16/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • 62nd Anniversary Celebration & Ice Cream Social

    08/17/2017
    09:00AM — 09:05PM

    Join us for our 62nd Anniversary party! We're going to party like it's 1955! We have 50% off on a...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Run Elevated Half Marathon

    08/19/2017
    06:30AM

    Returning again August 19, 2017, Little Cottonwood Canyon is accessible for an unparalleled runni...

  • Girl Scouts Learn to Row Day

    08/19/2017
    08:00AM — 11:00AM

    Learn to row with Utah Crew and the Girl Scouts! Utah Crew develops team-oriented, focused, and p...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    08/20/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/21/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Murray Journal