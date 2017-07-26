Murray’s Movies in the Park delights audiences

Jul 26, 2017 05:08PM, Published by Alisha Soeken, Categories: Today, Local Life

Good friends Rebekah Ellsworth and Scott Blakeslee at Movies in the Park. (Alisha Soeken)

Parades, parks, pools and Popsicles — summertime is the fulfillment of childhood dreams. And if you live in the city of Murray, summer activities are never in short supply.

As the heat increases, the city of Murray widens its variety of activities. The Murray Parks & Recreation hosts many summer programs from T-ball and kickball to swimming and yoga. Murray’s cultural arts also blossom with history tours, festivals, ballets and jazz.

“It is the art community that makes a place feel special,” said Gwen Crockett.

Crockett, a former resident, spent many summers in Murray.

“I remember going to the Murray Park Amphitheater and really enjoying it. One year they did the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and decorated the sidewalk as the yellow brick road. We also enjoyed dancing at the MAC, browsing sheet music at the Day Murray Music and seeing a show at the Desert Star Play House,” Crockett said.

Despite the large number of summer activities to choose from, it’s the sense of community those activities create that residents appreciate.

“I love love love the sense of community when Murray gets together, it just feels like home and everyone is so happy, it’s like a magic feeling that you can’t really get anywhere else,” said resident Cheyenne Gibbons.

Another Murray City summer tradition is Movies in the Park. The Diaz family sat together on lawn chairs and blankets while sharing a pizza and enjoying “Rogue One” at the Ken Price Ball Field.

“We came all the way from Las Cruces, New Mexico,” said Gilbert Diaz.

Diaz and his wife Elena came to Murray to visit their son, daughter-in-law and grandkids who recently left Las Cruces to become Murray residents.

“We moved here because of the opportunities, it’s so family oriented, there is so much to do with the kids, and you don’t have to spend money to do it. It’s also a super beautiful city, we love it here,” said Michelle Diaz.

Also enjoying Movies in the Park were cousins Kaitlin Ha and Emily Flores.

“I love Movies in the Park because of how family friendly and comfortable it is,” said Ha.

“It’s just a great place to spend time with family,” added Flores.

Also spending time together at Ken Price Ball Field that evening were friends of 10 years, Rebekah Ellsworth and Scott Blakeslee.

“I moved here from Washington, D.C. and love the screen on the green idea. In D.C., we used to do these on the National Mall. Anytime you can do an outdoor movie it’s the best, it’s one of the best places to watch a movie,” said Blakeslee.

“I came to Movies in the Park last year and had a lovely time, it’s one of my favorite summertime activities,” said Ellsworth.

Ellsworth is a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. She’s traveled and lived all over the world but grew up in and loves Murray.

“This is actually quite a fitting place for me to come. I was born in Murray and my family lived just across the street from here,” said Ellsworth. “I used to come down to this park a lot. I remember it well.”