Skip to main content

Murray High girls now can wear a dress like Cinderella

Aug 31, 2017 12:57PM, Published by Jana Klopsch, Categories: Education, Today

Murray High School girls now can select a dress from the school’s Cinderella Closet to wear to homecoming or prom. (Emily Bowen/Murray High School)

By Julie Slama  |  Julie@mycityjournals.com    


Imagine wearing a beautiful gown, just like Cinderella, for the senior ball or for the prom. It’s possible — just like it is possible for a plain pumpkin to become a golden carriage.

Thanks to student leaders at Murray High, girls can rent one of 100 semi-formal or formal dresses from Cinderella’s Closet for school dances, including the upcoming Sept. 23 homecoming dance.

 “It’s an opportunity to benefit girls to wear an affordable dress to go to a dance,” said Emily Bowen, Murray High senior class vice president and Cinderella Closet coordinator. “We have them organized in sizes, styles, long dresses, short dresses, more formal—ready for girls to try on.”

Dresses can be rented with a $30 down payment. When it is returned in good condition, $20 is returned.

“It’s a great deal to wear a nice dress for $10 and wear a different one to each dance,” Emily said.

Cinderella’s Closet began in March when then junior class officer Kate Spackman heard about the idea from a friend’s mother.

“I researched what other schools were doing and then brought it up at a meeting and from there, it got the support,” said the now student body president. “We formed a committee and talked to the PTA, the principal, then our community.”

Emily said that they first reached out to community businesses through social media, then followed up with a call or a letter. They have met in person to thank the donors.

The result has been racks full of dresses.

“We’ve had a lot of support from our community. Local businesses have donated dresses. Parents who have had girls graduated and find dresses hanging in the closets have brought those,” she said.

Emily tries to go to the school office when community members donate items.

“It’s fun to hear the stories of how and when they wore dresses,” she said.

They also have shared with families that the dresses are available through Murray High’s and Murray School District’s social media pages as well as Cinderella’s Closet Instagram.

“We’ve had some girls model the dresses and posted them on Instagram so people know what is available,” Emily said.

Kate said that after a few weeks of initial paperwork and getting donations, they were able to outfit their first girls for the senior ball and then for the school’s Centennial at the capitol last May.

This year, they should be able to have dresses for homecoming and fall ball as well, Emily added. She hopes to continue to have the number of dresses expand so they can update it with new styles and give girls more choices.

“We just had a company donate a lot of dresses so we’ll be organizing those. We have a friend, Sami Woodard, who has worked at a dress store, who is willing to help fix things. We’ve even heard that parents are willing to help and support us. It’s been fun and a great way to help out other students,” she said. 

  • Instruction Classes

    08/31/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/01/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/02/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/04/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/05/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Zhongyan Festival

    09/05/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    Tuesday, September 5 | 11 am – 3 pm Included with Admission or FREE for Members The Hungry Gh...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/06/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Instruction Classes

    08/31/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/01/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/02/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/03/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/03/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/04/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/05/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Opening Day of Saint Sophia School

    09/05/2017
    09:00AM — 09:20AM

    Saint Sophia School starts Tuesday September 5th at 9:00 a.m. in the Prayer Garden. Saint Sophia...

  • Zhongyan Festival

    09/05/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    Tuesday, September 5 | 11 am – 3 pm Included with Admission or FREE for Members The Hungry Gh...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/06/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/07/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/07/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/07/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/08/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/09/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Nicho's Cause - 1st Annual Walk-a-Thon

    09/09/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    Nicho's Cause - Raising awareness for SIDS. Come join us for our: 1st Annual Walk-a-Thon .. 'A ...

  • Garden Adventures - Chewing Gum Fun

    09/09/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    What do bouncy balls and chewing gum have in common? Both are made using ingredients from plants!...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/10/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Keeping Memories Alive

    09/10/2017
    11:00AM — 04:00PM

    I believe that Every Life has a Story and that everyone's story deserves to be told and preserved...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/12/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/14/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/16/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • 3rd Annual ALS / Blues Barbershop Car Show

    09/16/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Saturday, September 16th, locally owned Blues Barbershop will host the 3rd Annual Holladay Car ...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    09/16/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/17/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/17/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/18/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/19/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • NAMI Utah SLC Rally Night

    09/19/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Zupas & NAMI Utah SLC Affiliate invite you too a fundraising night! Come too Zupas (75 East 12300...

  • Teton Gravity Research presents: Rogue Elements

    09/19/2017
    06:00PM — 10:30PM

    Outdoor film in the Red Butte Garden Amphiteatre Get stoked for winter sports! Bring your own c...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/20/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/21/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/21/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/21/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Murray Journal