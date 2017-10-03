Murray Health and Safety Fair draws crowd

Oct 03, 2017 05:08PM ● Published by Shaun Delliskave

Murray City Swat and Fire Department demonstrate how they cooperatively respond to hazardous situations. (James Delliskave)

Fun and learning dominated at this year’s Health and Safety Fair held August 21 in Murray Park. The event has grown since it was first called a “Night Out Against Crime” in 1993. Murray City Fire and Police Departments plan the fair to coincide with the start of the new school year to talk safety, demonstrate what city departments do and to showcase services available to residents.

Deputy Fire Marshal George Zboril coordinated this year’s event. According to Zboril, nearly 500 people attended. The event featured health and safety demonstrations, a live band, the Surf Daddys and food provided by the Murray Boys & Girls Club.

Always a favorite, the police motor squad and K-9 demonstrations drew large crowds. Plus, the fire department put on a display of a vehicle extrication using the jaws of life. The SWAT vehicle assault scenario kept the audience on their toes with a demonstration of the stun grenades and smoke screens used in dangerous situations. Kids flocked to the miniature fire engine for a chance to get a fire department hat. They also lined up to experience a slow-impact crash at the Utah Highway Patrol seatbelt demonstration.

“Notable experiences at this year’s fair are the medical helicopters (University of Utah AirMed) and the burn shed demonstration. One shed has a fire sprinkler installed and the other shed does not. They are always surprised at how hot and fast the fire grows,” said Zboril.

Safety was only part of this year’s event. Community organizations’ exhibits taught visitors about personal health and how to promote safe and healthy neighborhoods. One new display was about Murray City code enforcement.

“Citizens may not know about the team that checks for discarded tires, cars, or debris in abandoned fields and property or that monitors the homeless population living in vacant homes and along the riverways,” remarked Zboril.

In addition to Murray’s code enforcement, fire, and police departments, the city had representatives from other departments including public services, parks and recreation, streets, and the library, all providing health and safety information. Plus, private companies, such as Utah Disaster Cleanup and Intermountain Healthcare, sponsored booths.

With the local algal bloom scare still plaguing some of Utah’s waterways, Murray Public Services pitched the need for people to watch what they dispose of in storm drains. They encouraged everyone to utilize the Murray Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 4646 S. 700 West. It accepts antifreeze, batteries, oil and paint.

“The response back from the community was very good. Citizens learned about the CERT and CPR programs offered. They also found that the police cadets will do vacation checks while your family is out of town,” noted Zboril.

Intermountain Healthcare presented health topics and also recruited volunteers to help patients at The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (TOSH). Crystal Osborne, director of volunteer services said, “There are lots of opportunities for people to be involved in the hospital” and noted they are currently looking for help with physical therapy and surgical services patients.

“Some of the future fair ideas are to have the fire extinguisher burn pan again and let the kids spray the fire hose again,” mentioned Zboril.