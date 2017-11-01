Skip to main content

Murray School District places student advocates in schools

Nov 01, 2017 09:12AM ● Published by Julie Slama

Murray School District received a three-year grant to have full-time student advocates in each of the secondary schools. (Julie Slama/City Journals)

This school year, students may have an extra hand giving them high-fives in the halls and helping them focus on attending class and getting good grades.

Murray School District recently received a three-year Utah State Office of Education gang prevention and intervention grant to place student advocates in schools. 

“Our goal is to help mentor students so they develop good behavior, attendance, academic and life skills,” said Darren Dean, District director of personnel and student services. “We want to identify those who are at high risk so they’re not sidetracked. We want to have a positive impact.”

The $284,000 grant pays for training as well as the student advocates, who are from the Unified Police Department and trained in gang signs and affiliation. There is a student advocate placed in Murray High, Riverview Junior High and Hillcrest Junior High as well as one shared throughout the sixth grade in elementary schools. Each advocate has curriculum from the “Choose Gang Free” created by the Salt Lake Area Gang Project for gang prevention and intervention across the Wasatch Front. 

Depending on the age level, the website, choosegangfree.com, states students in the classroom may learn to identify what is a gang and who joins; graffiti; gang violence; impact on the family; peer pressure; gang tattoos, signs and symbols; gangs and the police; alternatives; students’ future; and choice.

“Our staff went through training where we learned the signs of gangs from what they wear to kids wanting to belong so they join. We want students to have allies in the school, someone to help them, stand up with them, be in their corner to support them,” Dean said, adding that advocates will approach students and parents for their permission to be part of the program. 

Student advocates will regularly meet with school teams as well as students’ families to help come up with solutions and resources for issues and concerns, he said.

Dean said that every school district in the state was able to apply for a portion of the $1.2 million state grant.

“We have students affiliated with gangs in Murray, but it’s not a problem and we want to take an active approach in prevention and interaction,” he said.

Murray Police Officer Matt Dibble agrees: “I can count on one hand a legitimate few individuals in gangs who aren’t causing problems. But we could definitely have more gang prevention education in our schools.”

At Riverview Junior High, Principal Jim Bouwman supports having an advocate at the school.

“I’m excited that we’re able to branch out and help students,” he said. “Even if gang participation is low, it’s still out there and we can educate our students of the pressures of belonging to a gang and how it is in songs, internet, videos and how we can help and support them.”

At Murray High, student advocate and Unified Police gang prevention specialist Veronica Bustillos already has been talking to students and their families about options.

“Some students only know the gang life, and I want them to know there’s another future ahead of them,” she said.

Bustillos is living proof. After being harassed while growing up in Mexico, she joined a gang to help her “be safe.” 

But by her mid-20s, she wanted out.

“I was tired of looking behind my back. I stepped away from it. I was sick of being scared. I wanted college and a good job, but it was hard for me to find someone to believe in me,” she said.

Realizing that she had a unique perspective of a successful turnabout with her life, Bustillos gained the support of police in Vancouver, Wash.  and became their gang advocate before coming to support students in Utah.

“I talk to kids who are causing problems with tagging, threatening another student, truancy. I asked them if they want to be in the program. I’m not there to judge or babysit, but I tell them, ‘I’ll fight for you’ if they want it. It’s all about what they want and I empower them to make the choice. If they choose it, then I tell them ‘I’m your girl. I’ll stand up for you.’ I know that makes a big difference,” she said.

Bustillos said Murray School District is taking a pro-active approach.

“Utah’s gang problem is accelerating, but when school districts decided there is a problem, there is help. We teach faculty and staff not only how to talk and respect students, but also how parents and the community can help. We can give kids other options and tools how to talk to those with authority, how we can help with attendance and homework and how to change behavior,” she said.

Murray High Principal Scott Wihongi said student advocates also talk to students who may be considering gang activity or have friends who are in gangs and serve as a resource and mentor to help them make positive choices. 

“The more resources and advocates we can provide for kids, the better,” he said. 

Education, Today

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/05/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/09/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Champions of Magic

    11/09/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Following in the footsteps of Downton Abbey, John Oliver and James Corden, the latest British sen...

  • Murray High School's Brigadoon

    11/09/2017
    07:00PM — 09:30PM

    Murray High Schools Theatre Department's Brigadoon!

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Fantastic Fall Foliage

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Have you ever wondered why green leaves change to red, yellow, orange, and brown in the fall? Joi...

  • David Tolk Autumn Piano Concert

    11/11/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Join Billboard charting pianist and Draper resident, David Tolk, for a an evening of peaceful con...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/12/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Breaking Bread

    11/15/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    The International Rescue Committee (IRC) cordially invites you to join us at Breaking Bread, an e...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/16/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    11/18/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/19/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Murray Journal