Skip to main content

Vine Street to undergo long-term makeover

Nov 01, 2017 09:36AM ● Published by Shaun Delliskave

Vine Street will undergo a multi-year improvement project. (Photo/James Delliskave)

Gallery: Vine Street [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

One of the oldest roads in Murray, Vine Street, was originally a pioneer trail that led from the temple quarry in Little Cottonwood Canyon to a halfway camp on Vine Street and 5600 South. The road still has remnants of its agricultural past, as sections are lined with ditches and old-growth trees. But increased traffic volumes call for modern roadway improvements. 

In 2018, work crews will commence a four-year project to improve safety, reduce congestion, and accommodate multi-modal traffic on parts of Vine Street between 900 East and the Van Winkle Expressway. Murray City, in coordination with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), will initiate the project on the section of Vine Street that was annexed from and previously maintained by Salt Lake County.

The project will widen some sections of Vine Street to allow for continuous sidewalks, curbs and gutters, shoulders and bicycle lanes. This will include one 11-foot-wide lane in each direction with an 11-foot median/left turn lane.

The goal of the improvements is to provide a safe and efficient roadway for multiple modes of travel including passenger vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. It will also provide a safe walking route for children attending Woodstock Elementary.  

The first phase of the project runs from 900 East to 1300 East and will be constructed in 2019, however, some utility replacement work will start in 2018.  The second phase runs from 1300 East to Van Winkle and construction is planned for 2021.

According to Doug Hill, Murray City public services director, “Much of Vine Street is already at the correct width and the city is working to minimize the impacts to private property along the entire project.  However, there are sections where the city will need to acquire property to allow for curb and gutter and sidewalk to be installed.”

Federal funding from the UDOT Local Government program will be used to finance the project. The estimated cost of the project is $9 million, of which 93 percent is federally funded. This includes the costs of utility relocation, right-of-way acquisition, environmental clearance, preliminary and final design, construction, and project management.

Vine Street is designated as a bike route in Murray City’s Bicycle Master Plan. But as the road is an inconsistent two-lane/three-lane, it presents for cyclists road design and parking issues that conflict with the Master Plan.

The project will include installation of new roadway signage and pavement marking, as well as modifications to sidewalks, curbs and gutters, pedestrian ramps, storm drain systems and utilities. 

Minor acquisitions from several adjacent properties, in the form of narrow takes of right-of-way, may be necessary. The project area primarily borders residential properties, but several commercial properties will also be impacted.

Murray City has been conducting open houses regarding the project. Beverly Crangle, who lives near the project area, registered her concerns at an August 22 city council meeting. “There really isn’t that heavy of traffic on Vine Street that would require tax dollars to be spent on removing and then putting in new sidewalks.”

“We have had both positive and negative feedback on the project,” Hill said. “Most of the negative comments are isolated to the sections of the project that require widening.”

Through traffic will most likely be detoured around the project, the road will be open to local traffic. An environmental impact study was completed on the project and found no issues.

Public documents related to the projected can be found online at: http://www.murray.utah.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=751

Today, News

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/05/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/09/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Champions of Magic

    11/09/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Following in the footsteps of Downton Abbey, John Oliver and James Corden, the latest British sen...

  • Murray High School's Brigadoon

    11/09/2017
    07:00PM — 09:30PM

    Murray High Schools Theatre Department's Brigadoon!

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Fantastic Fall Foliage

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Have you ever wondered why green leaves change to red, yellow, orange, and brown in the fall? Joi...

  • David Tolk Autumn Piano Concert

    11/11/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Join Billboard charting pianist and Draper resident, David Tolk, for a an evening of peaceful con...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/12/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Breaking Bread

    11/15/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    The International Rescue Committee (IRC) cordially invites you to join us at Breaking Bread, an e...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/16/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    11/18/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/19/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Murray Journal