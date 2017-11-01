New Murray Medallion incentive offered to Murray High students

Nov 01, 2017 11:27AM ● Published by Julie Slama

Murray High students can aim at achieving the new Murray Medallion during their high school years. (Scott Wihongi/Murray High School)

Murray High students now may have a new goal upon graduation—earning the new Murray Medallion—a medal of the Murray High Spartan with a school color ribbon of orange and black.

Introduced this fall, new Principal Scott Wihongi hopes this will increase students’ involvement in their school.

“The hope is to get students more involved in the many opportunities at school since it is more about participation than achievement,” he said. “Many students involve themselves in only a few ways. This program encourages getting involved in many ways, whether that is a team, a club, taking rigorous classes, improving attendance, improving academics.”

Wihongi said several Salt Lake Valley schools offer medallions. At Murray High, a team of counselors, teachers and administrators set up the criteria to earn the medallion, which will be presented to those who earn it at the end of their senior year.

Currently, the medallion program is available to sophomores through seniors and points can only be accumulated for activities performed at Murray High while attending Murray High, he said. Students need to earn 150 points to earn the medallion, with each adviser or coach verifying participation. The medallion can only be earned once.

Wihongi said that students can earn five points for running for class or student body office, the same as if they compete on an athletic team or participate in an activity such as yearbook, stage tech or Spanish club—or raise their grade-point average 1 point from a previous quarter. Ten points will be given to students who have less than four absences, are a member of the peer leadership team, complete an advanced placement class, named a finalist in an art or science fair or participate in the region solo and ensemble festival.

Fifteen points can be awarded once for taking the ACT exam prior to junior year in the spring, being selected as all all-state team member, participating in state solo and ensemble festival and being a class officer.

The most amount of points, 30, is given to those who earn the Regents Scholarship Award, while 20 is awarded to those who are state Sterling Scholars, student body officers and National Merit Scholar semi-finalists.

Wihongi said that by participating in several areas, students become well-rounded and showcase differing talents and abilities.

“It’s a nice recognition of those who made a great effort to involve themselves in the high school experience,” he said.