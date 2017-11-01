Skip to main content

Free help offered to family members dealing with a loved one’s addiction

Nov 01, 2017 01:42PM ● Published by Shaun Delliskave

Michelle Robertson, Ryan Sturdevant and Megan Sturdevant of Recovery Ways provide a free family and friend’s resource meeting in aiding addicted loved ones. (Shaun Delliskave/City Journals)

Gallery: Recovery Ways [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

Megan Sturdevant knows firsthand the trials that families go through when a loved one has substance abuse issues. 

Megan was completing her social work degree, with the idea of working with children, when her brother Ryan was suffering from substance abuse. She changed her education focus to addiction treatment in order to help treat him. Fortunately, Ryan is now in recovery, and Megan is now a clinical director at Recovery Ways at Brunswick Place in Murray.

Recovery Ways is offering a free program to everyone interested in learning more about addiction, mental illness and the tools they need to take control of their lives, families, and community. The aim of the program is not to educate attendees on what Recovery Way does, but what things can be helpful for them in aiding addicted loved ones.

The meetings will run as closed groups for four consecutive weeks, each week covering a different topic. On the fifth week there will be an open meeting for Q&A and/or a guest speaker; space is limited to 16 participants.

Ryan, speaking from his experience, stated, “Family members are concerned and are trying to help out. A lot of people, when they’re trying to step in and help, they say, ‘Okay, this person is ready for treatment and we can get them in.’ The reality is there’s a ton of hurdles that you have to overcome and a ton of things that families never ever think about.” 

The five-week friends and family resource meeting will be given by trained clinicians who will discuss mental health and the disease of addiction. Those interested do not need to have a family member in Recovery Ways. Ryan, who is now an associate clinical mental health counselor, and his sister Megan, will lead the dialogue. Also, Michelle Robertson, a licensed substance abuse counselor, who herself had to endure family members coping with addition, will be on hand to help provide resources to participants.

“Family members become as sick as the addict. That happened to me,” said Robertson. The best thing she learned through her experience and wants to share with others, is to not let the child’s addiction dominate your life but also to live your own life and to be well in your own house. She added, “Because whatever is going to happen with the addict is going to happen regardless.”

Ryan concurs, “Family members are really happy when a relative with an addiction comes to them for help, and typically they will seek the first option available to them. The reality of it is that the first option might not be the best option. So what we are trying to do is educate them to the ton of options out there.”

Guilt and a sense of failure are common for parents of an addicted child. Robertson hopes the meetings will provide perspective. She further hopes that parents will learn that an addicted child is not necessarily a shortcoming as a parent. Also, it’s important for the family to learn what healthy roles are and how to move forward in a healthy way.

The community information meetings are held every Wednesday at Recovery Ways at Brunswick Place, 4848 Commerce Dr. in Murray. Those interested in attending should contact Megan Sturdevant at (385) 212-4476.  

Local Life

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/05/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/09/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Champions of Magic

    11/09/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Following in the footsteps of Downton Abbey, John Oliver and James Corden, the latest British sen...

  • Murray High School's Brigadoon

    11/09/2017
    07:00PM — 09:30PM

    Murray High Schools Theatre Department's Brigadoon!

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Garden Adventures - Fantastic Fall Foliage

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Have you ever wondered why green leaves change to red, yellow, orange, and brown in the fall? Joi...

  • David Tolk Autumn Piano Concert

    11/11/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Join Billboard charting pianist and Draper resident, David Tolk, for a an evening of peaceful con...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/12/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Breaking Bread

    11/15/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    The International Rescue Committee (IRC) cordially invites you to join us at Breaking Bread, an e...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/16/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    11/18/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/19/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Murray Journal